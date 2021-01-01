Stanford
University Awards

To recognize excellence in teaching, distinguished service, and academic achievement, Stanford honors faculty, staff and students through several annual university awards.

The Walter J. Gores Award for Excellence in Teaching

The Gores Award is the university’s highest award for excellence in teaching. Each year, Gores Awards recognize faculty and teaching staff members who have made special contributions to teaching in its broadest sense, including lecturing, tutoring, advising, and discussion leading. 

Learn more about the Gores Awards

The Lloyd W. Dinkelspiel Award for Distinctive Contributions to Undergraduate Education

At least two Dinkelspiel Awards recognizes distinctive and exceptional contributions to undergraduate education or the quality of student life at Stanford by faculty and staff. Two awards are also given each year to graduating seniors who have combined praiseworthy academic achievement with significant contributions to undergraduate student life.

Learn more about the Dinkelspiel Awards
The Kenneth M. Cuthbertson Award for Exceptional Service to Stanford University

The Cuthbertson Award, which is open to all members of the Stanford community, recognizes extraordinary contributions to the achievement of university goals. Such contributions may include, unusually distinguished service, uncommon ingenuity in meeting university objectives, or exceptional intelligence, diligence, and sensitivity in discharging responsibilities.

 

Learn more about the Cuthbertson Award