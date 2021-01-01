University Awards
To recognize excellence in teaching, distinguished service, and academic achievement, Stanford honors faculty, staff and students through several annual university awards.
The Walter J. Gores Award for Excellence in Teaching
The Gores Award is the university’s highest award for excellence in teaching. Each year, Gores Awards recognize faculty and teaching staff members who have made special contributions to teaching in its broadest sense, including lecturing, tutoring, advising, and discussion leading.
The Kenneth M. Cuthbertson Award for Exceptional Service to Stanford University
The Cuthbertson Award, which is open to all members of the Stanford community, recognizes extraordinary contributions to the achievement of university goals. Such contributions may include, unusually distinguished service, uncommon ingenuity in meeting university objectives, or exceptional intelligence, diligence, and sensitivity in discharging responsibilities.